MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for March 12-13 is Bailey, a 4-year-old mixed-breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Bailey has been at the shelter for a couple of weeks and has become a favorite of many of the volunteers, spokesperson Kathy Robinson said. She came to the shelter after her owner passed away and the family that took her in was not able to care for her, Robinson said.

Bailey weighs 95 pounds and seems to be a very gentle dog, Robinson said, adding that she is house-trained and rarely barks at anyone. She also rides well in a car and gets along well with other dogs, Robinson said.

She will need to be spayed before she is adopted, Robinson said.

Anyone interested in adopting Bailey or fostering any of the shelter’s other dogs can can find them at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

For anyone looking to adopt or foster a cat or kitten, they are currently being cared for at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.