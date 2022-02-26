The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Feb. 26-27 is Caleb, a year-and-a-half hold mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Caleb has been at the shelter for about 6 months after arriving as a stray, spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. He has “lots of energy” and is probably better suited for an active family, she said.

Caleb is just one of many dogs and cats currently at the shelter, which will have several of its dogs at an Oyster Roast Mr. Fish restaurant from noon until 6 p.m. on Saturday. The restaurant is at 6401 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

The humane society will have also several of its dogs at the PetSmart at the Coastal Grand Mall on March 4 and 6 for an adoption event. The March 4 event is from 4 to 7 p.m. and the March 6 event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The shelter will also have an adoption event from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 5 at the Liberty Tap Room at 7601 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

In addition, during regular business hours, anyone looking to adopt or foster a dog can find them at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave. For anyone looking to adopt or foster a cat or kitten, they are currently being cared for at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.