News13 Pet of the Weekend: Howie

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Feb. 19-20 is Howie, a one-and-a-half-year-old kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Howie came to the shelter as a stray, according to shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson. He is healthy and ready for his new home.

Howie is one of several cats and kittens currently housed at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

Meanwhile, Robinson said 32 dogs were adopted last weekend during an event in which the shelter waived its adoption fees. A similar event for cats is in the works, she said.

For anyone looking to adopt or foster a dog, they are at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.