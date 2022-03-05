MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for March 5-6 is Slug is Caleb, a 3-month-old kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Slug has only been at the shelter for a few days after arriving as a stray, according to spokeswoman Kathy Robinson, who says he would be a great addition to any family.

Slug is just one of many dogs and cats currently at the shelter, which will have several of its dogs at an adoption event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Room located at 7651 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

The humane society will also have several of its dogs at the PetSmart at the Coastal Grand Mall on Sunday The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For anyone who can’t make it out to one of the shelter’s adoption events but is considering adopting or fostering a pet, dogs are available at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave. during regular business hours.

For anyone looking to adopt or foster a cat or kitten, they are currently being cared for at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.