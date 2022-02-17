Nichols woman charged with arson after 2-alarm house fire

NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old Nichols woman has been charged with second-degree arson after a Wednesday house fire in Nichols.

Ladaisha Lyric Riggins was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday. She was released on a $5,000 bail Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.

The home, located in the 7000 block of Bellaire Drive, was heavily damaged in the fire.

Police were originally dispatched to the home for a possible assault, according to an incident report. When they arrived, the structure was engulfed in flames.