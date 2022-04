HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Friday in a fire in the Nichols area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at 3:44 p.m. Friday to the area of Highway 430 and Fifteen Mile Bay Road, HCFR said. The fire was under control as of 4:30 p.m.

The Loris Fire Department also assisted on the call.