HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two vehicles and some tires caught fire early Tuesday morning, prompting a response from Horry County Fire Rescue and the Conway Fire Department.

In a Facebook post, HCFR said firefighters were dispatched at 5:24 a.m. to the fire in the Sunset Drive area, which also had “exposure to the exterior of a nearby structure.”

No one was hurt, and the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

