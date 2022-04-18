HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Monday evening after a vehicle crashed into a building along Highway 17 in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at about 6 p.m. in the 9000 block of North Highway 17, HCFR said. No injuries were reported but the building sustained significant damage.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No other information was immediately available.