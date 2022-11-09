HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a building in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The fire happened at 4:32 p.m. at an outbuilding on Highway 701 near McNabb Shortcut Road, according to HCFR.
The building was destroyed and a nearby residence was destroyed, HCFR said.
The fire remains under investigation.