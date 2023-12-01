HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon blocked eastbound traffic on Highway 22 just east of the Highway 701 exit, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

There are no injuries reported, and motorists have been asked to avoid the area for the safety of crews working at the scene. HCFR was dispatched at 2:47 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating with assistance from Horry County police.