HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a deck collapsed near Surfside Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was called at 8:30 p.m. to a home in the 6000 block of South Kings Highway in the Surfside Beach area.

While no one was taken to the hospital, 15 people signed medical waivers on scene, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The Surfside Beach Fire Department assisted on the call.