HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hospitalized Friday evening after a fiery three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at 7:34 p.m. on the Highway 501 bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway, HCFR said. One of the vehicles in the crash caught fire.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as some lanes of traffic are closed.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. No other information was immediately available.