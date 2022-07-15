HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hospitalized Friday evening after a fiery three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at 7:34 p.m. on the Highway 501 bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway, HCFR said. One of the vehicles in the crash caught fire.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as some lanes of traffic are closed.
📲 Download the News 13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. No other information was immediately available.