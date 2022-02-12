No structures damaged in outdoor fire near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – An approximately one-acre fire Saturday afternoon in the Conway area threatened some structures before it was brought under control, according to a spokesman for Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 2:22 p.m. to the area of D. St. and Rose Moss Road. The fire was brought under control before any structures were damaged, the spokesman said.

The South Carolina Division of Forestry was called. No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.