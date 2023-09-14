CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in Horry County for killing a man near the Myrtlewood community in July 2018, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Marquis Shawn Brown, 32, of Fayetteville, was sentenced after a jury convicted him of murder for killing Mark Verhasselt, 42, also of Fayetteville, in a parking lot at Bovardia Place, the solicitor’s office said.

A police report said officers found Verhasselt near the rear passenger side of a Chevrolet Silverado with a gunshot wound after they were called to the area near Bovardia Place and Wild Iris Drive. Three witnesses told police that they heard numerous gunshots at about 12:30 on the morning of the shooting.

Brown was arrested later in Fayetteville. Another man, Matthew Rivera, has already pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced in January 2020 to eight years in prison.

Brown had been out of jail on bond while he was awaiting trial in the murder case, but it was revoked in June. He was arrested on Sept. 10, 2021, in Fayetteville, and charged with possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Then, after posting bond on those charges, he was arrested again on Dec. 27, 2021, for trafficking in opium/heroin, among other charges, authorities said.

“The Horry County Police Department, specifically former Detective Matthew Singleton, did an excellent job with this investigation,” said Mary-Ellen Walter, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case. “They identified Brown within hours of the murder and had him in custody within days.”

Investigators from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, specifically Steve Brown and Ginger Pop, were instrumental in securing the appearance and cooperation of key witnesses.

“This case was truly a team effort,” Walter said. “This type of multi-agency cooperation is key to bringing criminals to justice. I appreciate everyone’s hard work and dedication.”