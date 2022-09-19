HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One of the two men killed in a Conway-area plane crash Wednesday was a volunteer with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

Terry Druffel became a volunteer in October 2020 and served mainly with the Marine Patrol Unit, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

“BCSO Volunteers are family to us and we are deeply saddened by Terry’s passing,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

A dual funeral will be conducted Friday for Druffel and Barrie McMurtrie, who was also killed in the crash.

The service for McMurtrie, 72, and Druffel, 66, both from Ocean Isle Beach, will be held at 3 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Shallotte, North Carolina, according to obituaries on the funeral home’s website. Visitation will take place one hour before the service.

The men were flying in a single-engine Piper P28R that crashed on Wednesday and caught fire in some woods about eight miles north of Myrtle Beach near McNeill Street in the Conway area, according to the FAA. McMurtrie and Druffel were the only two people aboard the plane when it crashed.

The aircraft was registered to McMurtrie on June 8, according to Federal Aviation Administration records, and the agency said it apparently experienced engine issues before the crash. The FAA is investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.