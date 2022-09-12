HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for drug charges out of Horry County, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Scott Crocker, 44, of Wilmington, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to first-offense distribution of heroin and first-offense trafficking in methamphetamines before the start of his trial, according to the solicitor’s office.

Crocker was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch.

The charges stem from multiple incidents. One incident was in May 2020 in Horry County and the other was in November 2020 in Myrtle Beach, according to the solicitor’s office.