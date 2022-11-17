CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in Horry County Circuit Court to charges stemming from 2018 a murder at a Food Lion grocery store and a series of armed robberies that followed the killing, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

James Laverne Bellamy, 51, of Tabor City, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of murder and criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery, the solicitor’s office said. He was sentenced to 10 years for the accessory charge and five years for the conspiracy charge, but the sentences will run concurrently.

Horry County police responded to a deadly shooting and a carjacking at the Food Lion off Highway 9 in Longs on Aug. 15, 2018. That’s where officers found Jerry Celentano, 57, who had been shot to death. Bellamy was one of four people arrested in connection with the murder.

According to authorities, the suspects then stole a gray Nissan Altima from the Food Lion and proceeded to rob the Carolina Inn in Loris, a person on Fox Bay Road in Loris and also the Quick Mart in Chadbourn, North Carolina.

Bellamy pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy in connection with the Loris robbery, the solicitor’s office said.