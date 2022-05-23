GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcyclist was charged with DUI after a crash in Garden City sent himself and two others to a hospital, according to officials.

Jordan David Swinson, 30, of Lexington, North Carolina, was charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, violation of beginner’s permit and drug charges.

The crash happened at about 7:53 p.m. Wednesday near a bar in the 2300 block of Highway 17 Business in Garden City, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Three motorcycles were involved in the crash.

All three motorcycles were traveling south on Highway 17 Business when Swinson hit the two other motorcycles as they attempted to turn right, according to troopers. Swinson and a passenger were thrown from his bike. One other motorcycle rider was injured.

Troopers were not able to provide the conditions of those injured.

Troopers also found drugs on Swinson.

Swinson was previously charged in July 2021 for failure to stop for a blue light in Horry County, according to jail records. He also was arrested twice in 2019 after he was accused of stealing RVs in Horry County and jet skis in North Myrtle Beach.