HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted in North Carolina was arrested in Horry County in connection with a shooting that killed a 31-year-old, according to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Xavier Thomas, 21, of Tabor City, North Carolina, was arrested on Monday by the CCSO and Horry County Police Department, the release reads. Thomas is being held at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center where he awaits extradition.

The shooting happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon, North Carolina, according to CCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw an overturned Jeep Wranger on the shoulder of the road.

Julian Juan Fipps, 31, was found dead inside the vehicle, CCSO said. Fipps was shot multiple times and several shell casings were collected at the scene. Search warrants were executed on cell phones and the vehicle.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Whiteville Police Department and HCPD assisted with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.