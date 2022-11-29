SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Departing Surfside Beach town administrator William Shanahan has been hired to a similar position in Newport, North Carolina, according to a report in a North Carolina newspaper.

Shanahan recently resigned via email from his Surfside Beach job effective on Dec. 17. He is scheduled to begin work in Newport on Dec. 19, according to a report in the Carteret County News-Times, which listed his salary as $125,000.

The Newport Town Council unanimously approved his hiring on Monday, the report said. Surfside Beach and Newport have similar size populations.

No reason has been given for Shanahan’s departure from Surfside Beach, but in a message posted on the town’s website on Friday, Mayor Bob Hellyer said he was saddened by the move and that the town council would meet Monday night in executive session to begin to plan for the town’s “direction in the coming months.”

The Surfside Beach town administrator is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the town, implementing ordinances adopted by town council and managing the budget, according to the town’s website.