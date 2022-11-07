HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old North Carolina woman has been identified as the pedestrian hit and killed by a car on Thursday while walking on Sandy Bluff Road near Loris, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said.

Amy Jo Watts of Tabor City died at the scene of “multiple traumatic injuries,” Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Monday afternoon.

Jamie Lanier, 47, of Green, has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death and driving under suspension for a non-DUI reason, according to online booking records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The incident happened at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday near Alpine Drive. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Watts was walking westbound on the eastbound shoulder of Sandy Bluff Road when she was hit by a 2004 Buick that was traveling west on Sandy Bluff Road.

Watts remained in jail Monday afternoon on bonds totaling $105,650.

The highway patrol is investigating.

