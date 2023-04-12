HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old North Carolina woman died Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Little River, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Shanita Williams was driving a 2007 Ford sedan that hit a guardrail, went over an embankment and hit a tree while traveling north on Highway 31 on the ramp to Highway 9, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. She was from the Selma/Smithfield community in North Carolina.

Three other people, including two juveniles, were hurt in the crash, which happened at about 3:40 p.m. Authorities have not provided information about their injuries.

Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County police responded to the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.