HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — New to town? We can tell.

A surefire way to reveal yourself as a recent move-in is to mispronounce “Horry County.”

The City of Myrtle Beach understands, which is why it posted a quick guide on Tuesday to saying the county’s name.

Mispronunciation has been a a historic problem, which led to Loris students being taught a song so they could correctly say it. Taught in the 1930’s, the song was used in assembly programs, according to the city.

Here are the lyrics (sung to the tune of “Yankee Doodle”):

There is a great big county In eastern South Carolina And those too ignorant to know better Think that it is Horrie Oree, Oree, you’re the stuff It’s Oree, it’s not Horrie Mind the H and don’t pronounce it Horry folks dislike it “Horry County, South Carolina,” by Catherine Heniford Lewis

The county has seen exponential growth within the last couple of decades, with one study from United Van Lines ranking Myrtle Beach eighth among metropolitan areas people are moving to, with a 76% inbound rate.

According to Census data released last year, the area saw a 30% population growth in the last decade alone, reaching 351,029 people.

Those people are mostly coming from North Carolina, New York and Pennsylvania, according to a News13 analysis of South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles data.

The post had been shared more than 355 times, as of Wednesday afternoon. Locals had a lot to say in the comments, from pointing out that the lyrics have too many syllables for “Yankee Doodle,” to poking fun at newcomers.

“I am always correcting my husband,” a comment reads. “It drives me insane like fingernails on a chalkboard when he says Horrie. Been here 12 years and he still can’t pronounce it lol.”

Another points out, “Well then why is it spelled with an H?”

Or, as other people claim, it’s “o-ree,” not “or-ree.”

And, according to the post, “If you are a newcomer and did not know that Horry is pronounced ‘Oree,’ we won’t hold it against you!”

