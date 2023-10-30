SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A now-former Surfside Beach police sergeant is facing assault and misconduct in office charges following his arrest by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

John Gambone, who was hired by the department in 2015, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday morning and released shortly before noon on a $5,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy do not indicate when his employment with the town ended. Surfside Beach officials referred to him as a former officer in a statement released to News13.

The town’s statement also said SLED chose to charge Gambone “following a lengthy investigation” and deferred all questions to SLED and the state attorney general’s office. Authorities have not released any details about the nature of the investigation.

Gambone and the Surfside Beach Police Department were named in a lawsuit filed last December by a woman arrested by Gambone in August 2021. In that lawsuit, which was filed in Horry County Circuit Court, Jessica Melton accused Gambone of using excessive force and violating her civil rights when he arrested her after a traffic stop.

Gambone has also been connected to another investigation in which a former Surfside Beach police officer who allegedly falsified a police report was allowed to resign instead of being fired following a review, according to documents obtained by News13.

It’s unclear whether Gambone’s arrest is connected to the lawsuit or the investigation of the former officer.

Gambone previously had two separate stints with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, from May 2010 through January 2014 and from October 1996 through February 2001, according to employment records from the state Criminal Justice Academy.