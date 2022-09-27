Drone footage shows an aerial view of the area where a small plane crashed September, 14, 2022 in the Conway area (WBTW)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A plane that crashed Sept. 14 in the Conway area experienced problems with the compass and the engine before crashing into power lines and a tree, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The Piper PA-28R-201 took off from Myrtle Beach International Airport at about 12:05 p.m. and was headed for Columbus County Municipal Airport in Whiteville, North Carolina, according to the report, which is preliminary and subject to change.

Shortly after takeoff, the pilot reported to Air Traffic Control that he was having issues with the plane’s compass, making it hard to maintain assigned headings, according to the report. The pilot said he wanted to return to MYR but was not declaring an emergency.

About 30 seconds later, the pilot reported losing engine power, according to the report. The pilot told ATC he couldn’t make it back to the airport and found an “off-field landing area.”

The plane eventually crashed in the woods and caught fire near McNeill Street in the Conway area, according to authorities.

The plane was captured on surveillance video flying low near trees but the crash itself was not captured due to a power surge from when the plane crashed into power lines after hitting a 40-foot tree, according to the report. Witnesses said they saw the plane but heard no engine sounds.

Maintenance records showed the plane had just went through an avionics upgrade at a facility in Myrtle Beach, according to the report. The plane was at the facility for six to seven weeks before the crash due to supply chain issues.

The flight that resulted in the crash was the first flight since the maintenance, according to the report. The upgrades included the removal of the vacuum system, installation of two Garmin G5 instruments and installation of a Garmin FFC-500 autopilot system.

Barrie McMurtrie, 72, and Terry Druffell, 66, both from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, died from injuries due to the crash, according to Darris Fowler with the coroner’s office.

One of the people on board was listed as flight crew and the second was listed as a passenger, according to the FAA.

The crash remains under investigation by the NTSB and a final report could take one to two years to complete.