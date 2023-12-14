HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its final report for a plane crash that killed two in the Conway area in September 2022.

The NTSB’s report lists the probable cause as the mechanic’s failure to install a required gasket on the vacuum pump drive pad that resulted in a loss of engine power.

The maintenance director’s failure to verify the installation of the gasket contributed to the crash, according to the report.

The single-engine Piper P28R crashed about eight miles north of Myrtle Beach, according to the FAA.

Barrie McMurtrie, 72, and Terry Druffell, 66, both from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, died from injuries due to the crash, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Data from Flightradar24.com shows the plane left Myrtle Beach International Airport at 12:07 p.m. and was in the air for about 10 minutes before it crashed. The plane flew parallel to Highway 501 before making a left turn and crossing Highway 544. The plane then made a right turn and flew back across Highway 501, and then another right turn back south towards MYR.