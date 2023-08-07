HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A nurse at an Horry County mental health clinic was arrested after she allegedly stole a drug from the facility, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13.

Brittney Kailyn Mondi, 33, was arrested Monday and charged with obtaining drugs by fraud or deceit, the warrant shows. On or about June 12, she allegedly stole a quantity of Gabapentin, a non-controlled substance from Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital.

The warrant alleges Mondi “did take possession of the said pharmaceutical preparation with the intent to deprive Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital.”

Mondi was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.