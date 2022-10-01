HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground will not allow camping guests until further notice.

The campground said the decision was based on safety concerns and damage from Hurricane Ian. The campground said it is addressing water, power, and electrical issues.

Halloweekends activities for this weekend have been canceled.

“We apologize, we know it is disappointing, and appreciate your understanding,” the campground said in a Facebook post.

The latest updates from the campground can be found on the Ocean Lakes Family Campground website.