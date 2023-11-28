SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The projected completion date for the highly-anticipated Surfside Beach pier is Jan. 1, 2024, according to an official.

Town council heard from Collins Engineering, who was hired by the construction company working on the pier. The next walkthrough is scheduled for Dec. 22.

Collins Engineering reported in August that 16 different areas of concern needed to be addressed before it could be considered substantially complete.

Some of those areas include cracked and unleveled flooring and incorrectly installed fixtures.

The concrete pier has been under construction since December 2020. It replaces the former pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

