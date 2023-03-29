SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach pier is inching closer to completion, Interim Town Administrator Rob Clemons said at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Clemons said the pier is about 90% complete with construction and crews are still demobilizing the temporary pier.

Electricians are beginning final inspections, and the town is hoping for “substantial completion” by May 2, however, it wouldn’t mean the pier is complete.

Clemons said an opening date for the pier is still unknown and work continues on the fire suppression system.

Surf Diner will also be returning to the pier, joining Painter’s, which was previously announced, according to Clemons. He added another tenant would be announced soon.

Clemons also said the town completed its first round of interviews for the open town administrator position.

A special work session is planned for 10 a.m. April 5 at the Civic Center where finalists will be interviewed. The meeting is open to the public, and Clemons encouraged residents to attend.