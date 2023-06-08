HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested an Ohio man after allegedly strangling a woman to death, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Blake William Linkous, 18, of Ohio, was arrested and charged with murder, warrants show. He allegedly strangled a woman on Tuesday.

Horry County police began a death investigation after the woman, whose name has not been given, was found dead in her home Wednesday.

No other information was immediately available.

