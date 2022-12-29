HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash involving a dirt bike and an SUV in Horry County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. along Highway 17 Business near Stanley Drive in the Garden City area, according to troopers.

The dirt bike and SUV crashed when the dirt bike was traveling north on Highway 17 Business and the SUV was attempting to turn left on to Stanley Drive, troopers said.

The dirt bike driver was killed in the crash. The person’s name has not been released. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.