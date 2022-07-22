GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday in a golf cart crash near Garden City Pier, according to the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department.
The fire department responded to the area at about 3 p.m. for an overturned golf cart. A few people were checked by medical staff and one person was hospitalized, officials said.
It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
No other information was immediately available.