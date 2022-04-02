SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Surfside Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Authorities were dispatched at 6:26 p.m. to the area of 5901 S. Kings Highway where HCFR said a vehicle flipped over. One person was taken to the hospital.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on us for updates.