SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Surfside Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Authorities were dispatched at 6:26 p.m. to the area of 5901 S. Kings Highway where HCFR said a vehicle flipped over. One person was taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

