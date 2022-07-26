HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Tuesday after a car crashed into a culvert pipe near Socastee, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 707 and Bay Road, HCFR said. One person had to be removed from a vehicle.

Lanes of traffic are blocked in the area, according to HCFR. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.