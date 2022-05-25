HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Wednesday in a boat crash on the Intracoastal Waterway near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was called at 1:29 p.m. for a boat that crashed into a mile marker in the area of Watertown Avenue. Crews responded both by land and boat.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.
No other information was immediately available.