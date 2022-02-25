HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday night in a bus crash along Highway 544 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called at about 9 p.m. to the 1700 block of Highway 544 for a single-vehicle crash involving a bus. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries and more than 30 medical transport waivers have been signed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as lanes of traffic are blocked.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.