HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a dump truck near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of E. Highway 501 and Cox Ferry Road, HCFR said. One person was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The traffic light at the intersection is out, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. The Conway Fire Department and Conway Police Department are assisting.