HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday in a crash in Galivants Ferry, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m., HCFR said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 129 and Highway 501 while lanes are closed.

One person was taken to a hospital for injuries. At least one person had to be removed from a vehicle, HCFR said.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.