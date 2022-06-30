HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday in a crash in Galivants Ferry, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m., HCFR said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 129 and Highway 501 while lanes are closed.
One person was taken to a hospital for injuries. At least one person had to be removed from a vehicle, HCFR said.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.