HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at 12:32 a.m. to the area of 10133 North Kings Highway for a two-vehicle crash, HCFR said.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries. The road was temporarily closed after the crash, HCFR said.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. HCFR said the Horry County Police Department also assisted.

The crash happened in the area not far from Atlantic Beach Bikefest.