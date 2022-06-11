HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Saturday evening when a motorcycle crashed into a gas pump at a station along Highway 707 near Myrtle Beach.
Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:32 p.m. to 9600 Highway 707.
The injured person was taken to a local hospital, according to HCFR.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on News13 for updates.