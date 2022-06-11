HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Saturday evening when a motorcycle crashed into a gas pump at a station along Highway 707 near Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:32 p.m. to 9600 Highway 707.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

