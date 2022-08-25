HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting Thursday in the Socastee area, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Alexander Court near Holmestown Road. One person was reportedly injured, according to Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov.

One person is in custody, according to Moskov. There is no risk to the community.

A police presence was also seen at Circle K in the area of Holmestown Road and Highway 707, not far from where the shooting happened. News13 is working to learn if the two scenes are connected.

Community members are asked to avoid the area.

A neighbor told News13 that he heard five shots.

“We heard like a revolver going off,” Jim Delgatto said. “Boom, boom, boom. Five shots. Five quick shots. We come outside, the dogs are barking. Next thing we know, there’s a bunch of cops on the street.”

A News13 crew on scene was able to see a backpack on the ground and bullet holes in the side of the home. There’s also a shoe on the ground and the door is still wide open.

As of 6 p.m., investigators were on scene taking pictures of the home.

(WBTW)

News13 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.