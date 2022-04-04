HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Monday morning in a house fire in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 9:02 a.m. to the 300 block of Dunbarton Lane off of Highway 66 between Conway and Longs, according to officials.

Two other people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation after trying to get the victim out of the house, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.