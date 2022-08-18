ATLANTIC BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — One person is injured after a crash Thursday morning in Atlantic Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue said a vehicle hit a building near the 3100 block of S. Highway 17 and traffic lanes were completely blocked. The Horry County Police Department also responded.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to HCFR. Authorities said a gas line on the building was hit. The gas was turned off and the area was immediately evacuated.

Crews have re-opened the building and cleared the roadway, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

