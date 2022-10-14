CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital following a five-vehicle crash on Highway 501 near Myrtle Ridge Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Horry County Fire Rescue asked drivers to avoid the area as all beachbound lanes were blocked Friday morning.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the scene just after 7 a.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.