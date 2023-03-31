MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Opening arguments in the trial of Letecia Stauch, who is accused of killing her stepson Gannon, are set to begin Monday, according to KXRM in Colorado Springs.

Jury selection for the case began March 20.

Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach in March 2020 and extradited to Colorado, where she is charged with first-degree murder; child abuse resulting in death; tampering with a deceased human body; tampering with physical evidence, eight counts of crime of violence; and attempted escape.

Gannon was reported as a runaway on Jan. 27, 2020. At first, his stepmother said he went to play at a friend’s house and didn’t return. His remains were found in Pace, Florida in March 2020.

A few days later, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office amended the case to that of a missing and endangered child.

Stauch was employed by Horry County Schools from November 2010 until she resigned in June 2015, the district said. She began as a para-professional, a position she held until 2012. She then worked as a special education teacher until her resignation.