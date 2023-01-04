HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An organization in the Carolinas is helping parents and children cope with the effects of childhood cancer.

Executive Director of Children’s Cancer Partners, Laura Allen, said most of North and South Carolina lack treatment facilities and the technology needed to treat pediatric cancer patients.

“In South Carolina, there is no proton therapy so we help our children who need to have that therapy go to places like Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Atlanta or places like that,” Allen said.

Allen said barely 4% of all cancer research dollars are devoted to pediatric cancers.

“There’s more cancer research being done for men prostate cancer than there is for children,” Allen said.

Children’s Cancer Partners are part of the families’ lives to make sure children in the Carolinas have access to the best treatments with financial help and guidance.

“We work with each of these families individually and we assess their needs individually,” Allen said.

Allen said families who can’t afford to take their children to the doctor are at a greater risk for childhood cancer.

The organization previously helped the family of local 8-year-old Jonah Burton who died of a rare brain cancer on Christmas Eve.

“We are close to that family and they were part of our program. We have had 7 children lost over the holidays and we assisted with the funerals for those families,” Allen said.

Children’s Cancer Partners provided transportation reimbursements to Jonah’s family for his treatment travel costs and also provided meals for the family when they were at a treatment center in Charleston.