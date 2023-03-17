HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to more than 1,300 customers of the Horry Electric Cooperative who lost service at about noon Friday after a tree fell on some lines, the utility said.

The outage was first reported at 11:56 a.m., and service was restored by about 1:20 p.m., the utility said in an updated post on Facebook.

The outage affected customers in the general area of Highway 544 and Highway 31 served by the Lake Ridge substation. A map on the utility’s website showed that the outage stretched north from the Intracoastal Waterway to Highway 814.