HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’ve visited the post office in Horry County, you may have seen the outside drop boxes wrapped up and not in use.

The U.S. Postal Service said the boxes were damaged. News13 has spoken with a few people who said they’ve heard from Postal Service employees that some of the boxes were broken into.

One man, Rick Grigas, reached out to News13 and said that he tried to mail a check through the drop box and $5,000 was stolen from him.

“$5,000 is not a small amount of money, it’s an amount of money I’m going to forget about, so I was pretty frantic,” Grigas said.

Grigas said he dropped off his check at the Socastee post office on July 31. Two days later, $5,000 was taken out of his account from someone going to the bank and pretending to be him.

He quickly visited the post office to tell them about the situation, but they already knew.

“Came to find out that the postal box outside the Socastee post office had been compromised,” Grigas said. “Someone had taken a crowbar and opened the post office box.”

Grigas did eventually get his money back, but he said he’s never going to use the drop boxes again.

“If they can be so easily broken into with a crowbar, it’s probably time for them to go,” he said.

Many post offices have wrapped up their drop boxes. Some include Socastee, Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach.

Gary Ward runs a small business and uses the drop boxes two to three times per week. He said because of the damage, it’s frustrating to have to come inside every time.

“They had to wrap that up, they said because of vandalism,” Ward said. “When you break into something like that, you make it hard for all of us. It’s an inconvenience to actually come up here and actually come on in.”

Grigas is left wondering one thing after his experience.

“I kind of like to know where I go to get that two and a half days of my life back where I was wondering what happened to my $5,000,” he said. “Whether I would see it again, because that’s a lot of money to me.”

The Postal Service said they are working to repair the damaged boxes as soon as possible. They encourage customers to use the inside drop box in the meantime.