NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Dozens of people went “Over the Edge” in North Myrtle Beach to help raise money for New Directions of Horry County.

The event raised $56,000, according to the event page.

Participants rappelled 17 stories, or 164 feet, from the top of Avista Resort to raise money to help people dealing with homelessness, poverty and addiction.

News13’s Patsy Kelly and Sallie Walkup were among the more than 60 people to participate.

“I got to the top and they told me not to look over, but I immediately looked over the edge to get it out of the way,” Walkup said. “Then once you’re up there, the views are gorgeous.”

“The first five steps over the edge were absolutely terrifying,” Kelly said. “But after that, once you relaxed and you looked out over the ocean, it was gorgeous. I was so glad to do this. It’s such a good cause.”

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock and Myrtle Beach Councilman John Krajc also participated.